Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

5 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Omari Hardwick Was In!

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
8 reads
Leave a comment
'The Leading Man' Panel Discussion - 2014 American Black Film Festival

Source: Andrew H. Walker / Getty

Happy Birthday to actor and heartthrob Omari Hardwick, who is best known for his current role as Ghost on the hit Starz show “Power.”

However, did you know that before Hardwick was shutting down the city and making the ladies swoon as Ghost he was actually in some of your favorite movies not to mention a classic R&B music video?

Don’t believe me? Check out our list for yourself and see what movies you didn’t realize Omari Hardwick was in!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest