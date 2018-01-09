5 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Omari Hardwick Was In!

Happy Birthday to actor and heartthrob Omari Hardwick, who is best known for his current role as Ghost on the hit Starz show “Power.”

However, did you know that before Hardwick was shutting down the city and making the ladies swoon as Ghost he was actually in some of your favorite movies not to mention a classic R&B music video?

Don’t believe me? Check out our list for yourself and see what movies you didn’t realize Omari Hardwick was in!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: