How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]

How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound

Posted 5 hours ago
Black Tony didn’t make it to work again and talked to Rickey Smiley about how he got played with those fake tickets to the game. JahLion Sound began to go in on him for being a bad scalper and told him to sit down somewhere.

JahLion even mentioned that he can’t even make money in the streets, doesn’t come to work so he needs to give up. Black Tony told the team he talked to Trump and he offered him a job. The team couldn’t stop laughing at him about it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

