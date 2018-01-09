Rickey Smiley Congratulates The Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team With Special Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was a bit nervous the day before the NCAA Championship. His favorite team the Alabama Crimson Tide were going against the Georgia Bulldogs. Rickey in a video before the game discussed what they need to do to win, how proud he was and how he was pumped for the game.
In this video it shares pieces of Rickey talking while flashing to the last scenes of the game where they scored a touchdown. The last part was of Rickey singing the fight song and throwing up his Alabama Crimson Tide t-shirt. Congratulations again guys!
RELATED: This Is What Happens After Alabama Wins And Rickey Smiley Goes To Dick’s Sporting Goods [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Will The Alabama Crimson Tide Change Starting Quarterbacks Next Season? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: CFP National Championship 2018: Georgia vs. Alabama [Exclusive Photos]
