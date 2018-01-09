Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O Magazine’

Everyone is buzzing about Oprah’s Golden Globes acceptance speech but her new hairdo may redirect all of the attention.

For the latest issue of O Magazine, Oprah is taking a unique approach with her hair. The triple-cover issue features the media mogul with long, curly, purple hair as well as a shorter cut with brown streaks. We also see Lady O in long, flowing, curly hair. She wears each style beautifully.

Flip through the covers below.

