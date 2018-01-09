Entertainment News
Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O Magazine’

Global Grind

'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Everyone is buzzing about Oprah’s Golden Globes acceptance speech but her new hairdo may redirect all of the attention.

For the latest issue of O Magazine, Oprah is taking a unique approach with her hair. The triple-cover issue features the media mogul with long, curly, purple hair as well as a shorter cut with brown streaks. We also see Lady O in long, flowing, curly hair. She wears each style beautifully.

Flip through the covers below.

Instagram Photo

