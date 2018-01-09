Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The Bachelor Winter Games?’

Emotions are about to hit sub-zero in a new spinoff series of The Bachelor.

Everyone prep yourself for The Bachelor Winter Games.

That’s right, contestants will find out whose love is real and whose love is fake, all while competing in frigid temperatures. Twelve fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will go against 14 stars from the international editions of the show. Peep the dramatic trailer below.

Will there be any love at ❄️ frost ❄️ sight this winter? #TheBachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/sAxbJcQo5x — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2018

You can check out the cast here, and decide if any of these folks are worth freezing your behind off for. The four episode Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 on ABC.

