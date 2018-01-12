Entertainment News
Don Lemon In 2012 vs. 2018 Is A Huge Difference

In 2012, CNN anchor was not a fan favorite when it came to the  Black community. When it came to social justice issues, Don Lemon would normally say things that the black community did not agree with. In recent years however, Lemon has found his wokeness. He now aligns with the black community more than ever and has been using his platform to take a stand against racism.

 

Here’s Lemon shutting down racism last night.

 

Everyone is applauding Don Lemon’s newfound wokeness, however, we aren’t letting him live down the days he was trapped in the sunken place. Hit the flip to see social go in on the Don Lemon 2012 vs. 2018 comparisons.

