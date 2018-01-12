Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How One Rick Ross Fan Tried To Get His Attention At Wing Stop [EXCLUSIVE]

Some people wait outside of radio stations or stand outside their favorite rappers homes to be noticed. For one Rick Ross fan he decided to do the unthinkable and rob one of his Wing Stop stores. The robber wants to be a rapper and held up the store and stole money.

The robber might go to jail for a long time depending on how much money he stole. Headkrack also talked about Liam Neeson movie, “The Commuter” coming out. He mentioned that all of his movies seem the same.

