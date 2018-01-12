Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony actually made an effort to come into work today. He got in the building and entered the elevator, but that is where the problem was. He passed gas and decided to light a cigarette to get rid of the smell.

The security guards caught him and took him off the elevator. They had to call Rickey Smiley because they aren’t going to let Black Tony up. Now he really might be without a job.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

