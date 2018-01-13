MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist

Despite the president’s recent inflammatory comments, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Nephew doesn’t believe that Donald Trump is racist.

Newton Farris Jr., who is related to MLK stood by the president’s side today as he signed a proclimation in the civil rights leader’s honor.

Although Trump dodged questions about calling Haiti and African nations “sh*thole countries” and whether or not he is racist, Farris gave his opinion on the matter.

“I don’t think Present Trump is a racist in the traditional sense as we know in this country,” he told CNN. “I think President Trump is racially ignorant and racially uninformed. But I don’t think he is a racist in the traditional sense.”

The New York Post reports that Trump held a private meeting after the event, where he insisted, “I’m not the person that the media is making me out to be.”

That said, Farris believes that MLK would have disapproved of the president’s comment.

