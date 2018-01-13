Contests
Take Our Black Lightning Quiz And Win $100 Gift Card

Black Lightning

Welcome to the Black Lightning Premiere Episode Quiz! Just answer these questions based on the premiere episode of Black Lightning you just watched and then complete the entry form (if you win that’s how we’ll notify you!). Maximum of one entry per email address. Quiz entry closes at 11:59PM on 1/18/18. If you answered all questions correctly we’ll place your name in a random drawing for a $100 gift card. One gift card will be awarded as the sole grand prize.

THIS QUIZ WILL START JAN 16TH 10PM After the season premiere of Black Lightning on The CW.

 

Black Lightning

