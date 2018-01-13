Lil Kim Calls Out Eve For Trying To Make Her “The Bad Guy”

Via | HipHopDX

Eve, who is now a host on CBS’s The Talk, apparently got Lil Kim fired up after she made a few comments on the show regarding their relationship. During one of last week’s episodes, Eve touched on the early days of her career and recalled Kim giving her the cold shoulder.

“When I first started in the business, I’d been a big, big giant fan of Lil Kim,” Eve says in the clip. “And I just thought that there was this sisterhood in the music business, so I would run up to her and be like, ‘Oh my god Kim, oh my god, hey girl I love you so much. I just got signed, could you please be on my album?’ and whatever, and she’d just look at me, like, ‘Uh uh. Yeah. Ok.’

