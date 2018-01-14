Entertainment News
LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest Sunday Ever

Koalas hanging out on tree at Wild Life Sydney Zoo

Source: James D. Morgan / Getty

Animals are a lot like humans in the way that they interact with each other and entertain themselves when they are bored. There is nothing funnier than watching animals in their own habitat, doing things that we would do. In fact, here are a couple of animal videos that will have you in stitches!

This mean koala doesn’t want to share his tree.

 

Have you ever seen an elephant on a slip and slide? Feast your eyes on this!

 

This adorable puppy loves to dance and it’s the cutest thing ever.

 

This puppy is also adorable but his Sunday isn’t going as well.

