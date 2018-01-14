LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest Sunday Ever

Animals are a lot like humans in the way that they interact with each other and entertain themselves when they are bored. There is nothing funnier than watching animals in their own habitat, doing things that we would do. In fact, here are a couple of animal videos that will have you in stitches!

Koalas accosting Koalas pic.twitter.com/73lO7Oqzr3 — мy ѕpaceѕнιp? тнιѕ ιѕ a dodge (@HitDaBoogiez) January 7, 2017

This mean koala doesn’t want to share his tree.

ACTUALLY CANT BREATHE HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/4ruZix9c9a — 𝕣𝕖𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕔𝕒 𝕣𝕖𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) January 7, 2018

I have now seen everything I need to see in life. Bye. pic.twitter.com/vyCbGBEcJM — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 13, 2018

Have you ever seen an elephant on a slip and slide? Feast your eyes on this!

SCOOBY DOO PA PA ! pic.twitter.com/l82n6RTTV1 — el jeringas (@ElJeringasLoko) January 13, 2018

This adorable puppy loves to dance and it’s the cutest thing ever.

yeah so my dog was really excited to see me today 😂😂 (wait for it) pic.twitter.com/f3sEvaaIkf — Dillon 💀 (@Dillon_Bmx) January 12, 2018

This puppy is also adorable but his Sunday isn’t going as well.

