If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As A Kid, Your Childhood Was Lost

These two flicks brought an icon to the classroom.

Global Grind

Posted 7 hours ago
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and family

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

In 1999, two movies came out that would change the game of in-class movie watching forever.

On MLK day (or any other Black history day), you better believe Our Friend, Martin is getting played in somebody’s classroom.

The movie follows an academically struggling kid who goes back in time to relive events in Martin Luther King Jr.‘s life. He learns more about MLK’s philosophy and the civil rights movement, thus being transformed in the process.

Exciting right?!

For those who’ve watched this movie a hundred times, maybe not.

#GoodMorning #MartinLutherKingJrDay2018 #OurFriendMartin #HappyMonday

A post shared by Sontranice Thompson (@beautifullyhumbled) on

But with a bumping soundtrack, and a voiceover cast including Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, and Samuel L. Jackson, this was a breath of fresh air in a work-filled week.

Swipe through to find out what other movie wore out the VHS player on MLK day!

