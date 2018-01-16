Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview

Photo by

National
Home > National

Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview

Terry Mango doesn't see a racist connection.

NewsOne

Posted 7 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

There has been an international outrage over Liam Mango, the five-year-old model, who wore a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie for an H&M advertisement. Protests have occurred in South Africa, forcing 17 stories to temporarily close. Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, briefly spoke out on social media, claiming “it wasn’t a big deal.” Now, she and the boy’s father did their first interview with  Good Morning Britain.

Terry, who lives in Sweden, explained she didn’t see a racism in the hoodie, “I wouldn’t see such a connection to anything other than my son modelling a shirt. Until the controversy now, with the whole furor that is going on, then you kind of look back and wonder if you had noticed it, what would be our initial, or my initial, response to it.”

Terry also said that she didn’t think it was an overreaction, “It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism, everyone should act differently based on their opinions of what racism is.” Terry said she has been called a monkey and experienced racism, but she still did not see the connection. In addition, the controversy has affected the family with threats forcing them move out of their home. Watch the interview below:

Terry Mango’s interview is much more measured than her original posts on social media. See below:

The controversy made G-Eazy and The Weeknd, who have cut ties with the brand, The Cut reported.

SEE ALSO:

Diddy Offering $1 Million To H&M Model?

H&M Sparks Outrage Overt Black Boy In ‘Coolest Monkey’ Hoodie Ad

 

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest