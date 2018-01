Is Gabourey Sidibe Going To Have A New Look? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea went live to share some extra tea with fans. He went around the studio and office to say “hi” then talked about celebrity news. Gary spoke about Nelly’s rape charges being dropped and how happy he is for him.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also spoke about Gabourey Sidibe and how she is having surgery on her tonsils. She also wants to take a year off after this surgery. Gary suspects that she will have surgery and look like a different person.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: