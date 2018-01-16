Jeff Johnson Calls Out Parents And Staff Of Basketball Team That Was Allowed To Wear Explicit Jerseys [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and is ready to call out some parents and staff of a certain basketball team that was allowed to wear jerseys that said “coon” and other words. Johnson found it crazy that parents and coaches allowed these to be purchased and worn to a game. Officials didn’t even stop the game until third quarter, but was crazy is that the coach mentioned all they had to do was tell them to change.

Johnson also spoke about the NAACP Image Awards. He talked about actresses coming to the stage to talk about the #MeToo movement. He believes that there should be a conversation about how Black men in the industry can stand behind sisters and embrace them.

