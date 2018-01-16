Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4 Will Totally Blow Your Mind

Spoiler alert.

Global Grind

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you ever wondered about the theory that each Black Mirror episode exists in the same Universe, then season 4 of the hit Netflix show may prove the theory to be true. There were so many hidden messages, a.k.a. Easter Eggs, in the latest season that makes it clear that everything in the Black Mirror-verse is connected.

For example, the “Metalhead” episode in season 4  had a “San Junipero” postcard on the table. Season 3’s “San Junipero” is one of the more popular episodes of the entire series.

 

Want your mind blow? Hit the flip for more and let the conspiracies begin.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest