Who Did It Better?: Rapper’s Weather Report Goes Up Against Chance The Rapper

Find out if it's rainy or cloudy from two MCs.

Posted 11 hours ago
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

So apparently rappers are now adding meteorologist to their hustle list.

One British rapper, Big Narstie, took the time to show off his weather man skills on Good Morning Britain.

This isn’t the first time a rapper was here to tell you about your day.

Just last month Chance the Rapper delivered the weather report for Chicago. Check out Big Narstie’s clip below, then swipe through to find out if Chance still takes the win for TV reporting.

