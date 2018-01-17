Barack Obama On Why He Needed To Go On Vacation With Michelle Post Presidency

We all watched as President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama departed from the White House last year. After that we saw them on vacation living their best lives. In a interview with David Letterman, on his new show, “My Guest Needs No Introduction,” Obama explained why that vacation was needed.

According to BET, Obama said, “I took Michelle on a holiday, because I missed my wife. We had not hung out, so we spent days and had a wonderful time.” The couple went to the British Virgin Islands and vacationed like regular citizens. Obama talked about how romantic it was and how much he enjoyed it.

During the interview he even talked about how he would never work in politics again. The reason for that is because he believes Michelle would leave him. Obama said, “No, you didn’t understand me. I’m prevented from running again by the Constitution, but even if it were not for that amendment, Michelle would leave me. I want her around!” We miss you Obama!

