The Weird, Upscale Functions Of Alexa [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was a Techie Tuesday at the morning show studio, and Beyonce Alowishus hit us with all her knowledge about Amazon & Google’s popular smart home systems. Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa are competing for the win, and right now, it looks like Amazon is in the lead.

Alexa can do a lot of cool things, but some of the craziest and coolest functions have to do with Alexa and your bathroom, of all places. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

