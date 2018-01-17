Gary’s Tea: Details Emerge From Nelly’s Dismissed Rape Charges [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Last year, while Nelly was on tour, he found himself detained after a late-night sexual encounter with a fan. The fan said that Nelly raped her, and Nelly denied it all. Not much more information after that was released, and the case was dismissed because the alleged victim didn’t want to be scrutinized at the center of a trial.
Now, all the details behind that evening have been released to the public, and their stories are very different. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Nelly’s Accuser Backing Down Because She Lied? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Video Of Nelly Singing To A Little Girl Onstage Was Creepy [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Nelly Discusses Being A Single Father In Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
