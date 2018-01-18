Da Brat Discusses Why Bow Wow Pissed Her Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bow Wow and Reginae Carter came through to the morning show studio to talk about “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” season 2! Bow Wow also talked about preparing for a role in theatre for the first time, in the play adaptation of “Barbershop.” He also reveals that he’s got a whole album ready to release, which Da Brat says he withheld from playing for her.
Bow Wow says he Da Brat subsequently beefed all through season two of GUHH ATL, but Brat explains why she feels so passionate. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from Dish Nation!
Watch Dish Nation, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Da Brat Explains Why Bow Wow Isn’t Really Lying About His “Club In The Crib” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Bow Wow Explains Why So So Def Studios Is Home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Bow Wow Explains What The Big Deal About Karrine Steffans Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
Da Brat [PHOTOS]
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 38
2. Da Brat On The SoSoSummer17 Tour
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Bambi, Da Brat, Montana
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Gary With Da Tea, Porsha Williams, Da Brat, Jussie Smollett, & Headkrack.
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 38
6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 38
7. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 38
8. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 38
9. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 38
10. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 38
11. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 38
12. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 38
13. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 38
14. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 38
15. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 38
16. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 38
17. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 38
18. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 38
19. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
19 of 38
20. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 38
21. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
21 of 38
22. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
22 of 38
23. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
23 of 38
24. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
24 of 38
25. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
25 of 38
26. Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
26 of 38
27. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM
27 of 38
28. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
28 of 38
29. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
29 of 38
30. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
30 of 38
31. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
31 of 38
32. Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, Ice Cube, Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
32 of 38
33. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Keyshia Cole, Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
33 of 38
34. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
34 of 38
35. Da Brat & Jermaine Dupri
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
35 of 38
36. T.I., Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
36 of 38
37. Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
37 of 38
38. Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monaè, Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
38 of 38