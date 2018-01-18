Da Brat Discusses Why Bow Wow Pissed Her Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bow Wow and Reginae Carter came through to the morning show studio to talk about “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” season 2! Bow Wow also talked about preparing for a role in theatre for the first time, in the play adaptation of “Barbershop.” He also reveals that he’s got a whole album ready to release, which Da Brat says he withheld from playing for her.

Bow Wow says he Da Brat subsequently beefed all through season two of GUHH ATL, but Brat explains why she feels so passionate. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from Dish Nation!

