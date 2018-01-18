Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Making A Phone Call Scary For You? If So, You’re Not Alone

Is picking up the phone such a dated mode of communication that we fear it now?

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

It turns out Roly was not the only one… hit the flip to hear from others who are equally afraid of talking on the phone.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest