Why Ann Curry Wasn’t Surprised By Matt Lauer’s Sexual Harassment Allegations [VIDEO]

We last remember Ann Curry broadcasting with Matt Lauer on NBC, but then one morning it was announced that she would be leaving. It was a day that many won’t forget in television history. Recently, Curry came to “CBS This Morning” to talk about her new show on PBS, titled “We’ll Meet Again.” Curry also mentioned that everyone knew about different things happening, but didn’t go into detail.
She was supposed to be talking about that, but the conversation went the other way when Lauer’s name came up. When asked about the sexual harassment allegations against Lauer, she said, “You know, I — I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I — I am not surprised by the allegations.”
Curry also spoke about how there are so many women who have been sexually harassed not just at work, but outside of that. She believes more things needs to be done, more stories will come out and is happy that women have the #MeToo movement to support them. Curry also spoke about whether she believed if Lauer was behind her being let go from NBC and how proud she is to see all these women taking over morning news shows.
