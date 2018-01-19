NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media

The NAACP Image Awards provided the ultimate Black experience as the illustrious ceremony was held on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Black Hollywood came out in full force to support one another and uplift the biggest Black films, TV shows, thespians and content creators.
The Image Awards red carpet is where Black media and Black Hollywood to converge, presenting the perfect opportunity to ask the entertainers we support on a daily basis why they support Black media.
In addition, we asked your favorite celebs how they’ve prepared for this years Blackbuster, Black Panther.
