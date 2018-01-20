Drake Heats Up 2018 Early with 2 New Tracks {Listen Here}

13 reads Leave a comment
All day long, social media was buzzing with some club video’s of Drake previewing new music. Everyone wanted to know, what these songs were, and when they were coming out!
Well tonight, Drake fans got just that with Scary Hours – which includes two new songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity“.
Below, you can check out “God’s Plan”, and let us know.
