Drake Heats Up 2018 Early with 2 New Tracks {Listen Here}

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty

All day long, social media was buzzing with some club video’s of Drake previewing new music. Everyone wanted to know, what these songs were, and when they were coming out!

 

Well tonight, Drake fans got just that with Scary Hours – which includes two new songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity“.

Below, you can check out “God’s Plan”, and let us know.

