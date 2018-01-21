Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K Of His $1M Pledge To Charity

Last year was huge for social activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick and his philanthropic efforts surrounding social justice will continue in 2018. Earlier this week, Kaepernick shared how he will allocate the final $100,000 of his $1 million charity pledge.

For the last round of my #MillionDollarPledge I'm going #10for10! My brother @KDTrey5 is joining & chose DeBug in the Bay Area! I’m donating $10k, KD's donating $10k! Thank you brother for all the hard work! See it on https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq & check tomorrow to see who's joining! pic.twitter.com/G4Ltvcv4rb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

He made a pledge through his foundation to provide donations to organizations that were dedicated to helping individuals who lived in disenfranchised and underserved communities over the course of a year. Before the end of January, he will name the last 10 organizations who will receive the final $100,000 from his pledge. For each donation, a celebrity will match the amount that is given.

The first organization out of the ten to receive a donation will be Silicon Valley De-Bug. The charity—which has locations in the South Bay and San Jose—focuses on providing support for immigrants, low-wage workers, and children. NBA star Kevin Durant will match Kaepernick’s donation. The funds will specifically help families who have loved ones that are incarcerated. It will give those who are facing financial barriers the opportunity to post bail. Kaepernick hopes that the donation will bring awareness to the flaws in the criminal justice system. Kaepernick also partnered with actor Jesse Willams to donate to the Advancement Project, which focuses on racial justice issues and has teamed up with NBA player Stephen Curry to donate to a violence prevention and youth development organization called United Playaz that is based in San Francisco.

Thank you @ijessewilliams for choosing Advancement Project to be part of my #MillionDollarPledge & matching my $10k donation to them! They will receive $20k to work on national programs focused on tackling inequity with innovative strategies & strong community alliance. #10for10 pic.twitter.com/JVc8t23qdM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 18, 2018

Day 3 of the last round of my #MillionDollarPledge and I’m going #10for10 with @StephenCurry30 !He chose United Playaz in San Francisco and we’re donating $20k to them to continue fighting 4 social justice.Thank you,Steph for making a difference.See it on https://t.co/moh0r6SvDZ pic.twitter.com/8p1KDIwDqE — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 19, 2018

Since the inception of the pledge, Kaepernick has donated to over 30 nonprofit organizations and charities. “We have to continue to keep making steps toward real change!” wrote Kaepernick in an Instagram post, when he launched the pledge. He also added that he wanted to help “steer that change in the right direction.”

