Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Mo’Nique made a video after reportedly turning down a $500,000 offer from Netflix to do a comedy special. In the video, she implored her viewers to boycott Netflix, and detailed her back-and-forth with the company about her pay. She compared her offer to the $20 million Netflix offered Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle, as well as the $11 million Amy Schumer was offered, which she negotiated up to $13 million.

Mo’Nique’s call for a boycott isn’t going too well, however, as people don’t seem to agree with the academy winning actress & comedian. Rickey Smiley points out, while she very well is a legend, there’s different levels to legendary, and her level may not warrant her going about the situation in this way. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Says She’s Ready To Fight Tom Joyner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Mo’Nique Reveals If She’ll Return To Stand-Up Comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Oprah, Lee Daniels Comments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Emails Proving She Was Offered Cookie Lyon Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

The Latest:

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

14 photos Launch gallery

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Continue reading Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Check out these amazing ladies who know how to get a crowd laughing!

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest