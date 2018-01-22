Is Tracee Ellis Ross Demanding Too Much Pay For “Black-Ish?” [EXCLUSIVE]

The conversation around the gender wage gap in Hollywood is brewing strong. “Black-Ish” actress and Hollywood royalty Tracee Ellis Ross was apparently in renegotiations for her contract on the hit show, and reportedly asked for a raise close the gap between her pay and co-star Anthony Anderson‘s.

Follow @TheRSMS

The thing is, Anthony Anderson is doing double-duty on Black-ish as an actor in the show and the executive producer, so of course his paychecks are heftier. Are her demands unreasonable? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Did Tracee Ellis Ross Throw Shade At Tyga & Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Actor Allen Maldonado Talks Donald Trump-Themed “Black-ish” Episode [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Listen To Usher Destroy Anthony Anderson In Rap Battle On New TV Show “Drop The Mic” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Anthony Anderson Leave His Wife For Kat Graham? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: