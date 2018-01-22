FreeMeekMill Is Reignited Now That The Eagles Head To Super Bowl

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles solidified their spot in the Super Bowl by beating the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. Now they will go up against the New England Patriots on February 4 for the much anticipated Super Bowl game.

Eagles fans and Philly ride-or-dies were hype for the occasion. The football team definitely repped their city by jamming out to Meek Mill‘s “Dreams and Nightmares” before and after their game.

“Dreams and Nightmares” from Philly’s @MeekMill has become #Eagles anthem. Special teams coach Dave Fipp played it in meeting Saturday. Pregame was lit 🔥🔥🔥 Malcolm Jenkins says “it just gave us that juice. Ive never heard the Linc that loud since Ive been here” pic.twitter.com/osmmBbKvQu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2018

#freemeek @meekmill congrats to the EAGLES A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:04pm PST

Back in November 2016, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his parole. His punishment sparked outrage, with many believing Meek’s sentence was unfair and a prime example of harsh sentencing for Black people.

Since the Eagles won the NFC Championship, folks have reignited the #FreeMeekMill campaign. Swipe through to peep some of the commentary!

