Snoop Dogg Makes Donation To Colin Kaepernick’s $1 Million Pledge

Colin Kaepernick’s #10for10 Million Dollar Pledge has been going on for a little bit of time now. According to The Maven, many have joined this cause by donating and Snoop Dogg just became the last celebrity to give one. The money will help organizations fight global oppression and help with social activism.

Snoop Dogg pleddged $10,000 to the cause. Kaepernick also donated $10,000 to Mother’s Against Police Brutality. So far celebrities such as Stephen Curry, Jesse Williams, Kevin Durant and more have also donated. We look forward to see how these donations continue to help the people that need it the most.

