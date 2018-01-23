Viola Davis Gives Powerful Speech At Women’s March [VIDEO]

Viola Davis knows how to capture an audiences attention with her speeches. We can all recall her Oscars speech that made people have chills and once again Davis left us all in awe at this years Women’s March. Davis got on stage wearing her leather jacket, beautiful hair and was ready to take charge.
According to The Root, she opened her speech with a quote by Malcolm X and then talked about Jim Crow laws that restricted people of certain races from voting, getting an education as well as receiving medical treatment. She also said, “We only move forward when it doesn’t cost us anything. But I’m here today saying that no one and nothing can be great unless it costs you something.”
Davis spoke about sexual assault, gave unbelievable statics about rape and sexual assault and talked about Black girls that are trafficked. She talked about Recy Taylor, who was ganged raped by six White men. Davis ended her speech by saying,”Ain’t nobody free til we all free.” The actress also stated that we must keep fighting for change.
