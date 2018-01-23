Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak

Kandi Burruss came face-to-face with Kim Zolciak and it looked like an epic blowout.

With almost half the season under our belt, there’s still so much more drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A trailer for the back-half of RHOA season 10 gave us a brief glimpse into some of the can’t-miss moments still to come: Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend dropped some hints about his past with NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille makes her debut, and Kenya Moore’s going to debut her husband.

But the juiciest clip from this video is when Kandi snaps on Kim, who probably forgot who she was talking to.

Kim and Kandi were sitting down in a restaurant when Kim tried RHOA’s foremost entrepreneur. That’s when Kandi had to get her line, stating, “Who the f*c k you cussin’ at? If you want to go there, I will,”

RELATED STORIES:

Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Also On Hot 107.9: