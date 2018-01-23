Rev. Dr. William Barber III Speaks On Franklin Graham Defending President Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Rev. Dr. William Barber III has never been one from holding back his thoughts and feelings. According to Alernet, Graham was recently on “AM Joy” with Joy Reid and spoke about evangelical televangelist Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham defending President Donald Trump.

He said during the show, “What we see here is a mass coverup by so-called white evangelicalism that’s more about, as I’ve said before, cash than Christ. It’s heavily funded, you see Franklin Graham saying we have a sin problem. We do. But it’s not what they’re talking about.” Barber then spoke about the attacks on Muslims, healthcare, the LGBT community and more.

Barber even spoke about how these attacks are a sin. He ended by saying, “It’s just wrong what he’s saying. Actually, I would say to my brother Franklin Graham, he needs to stop lying, tell the truth and not being bought off or paid or whatever is causing him to misrepresent the faith like that.”

