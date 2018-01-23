National
Why Karrueche Tran Apologized For Calling Lean “Lame”

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
People's 'Ones To Watch' - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Karrueche Tran quickly became the enemy to many artists after she tweeted about the drug lean. She said on Twitter, “LEAN IS WEAK AF #lame #corny #sorrynotsorry.” According to XXL, the tweet came after the death of Fredo Santana passed away.

 

Tran might have deleted the tweet, but many will not forget. She was criticized and people claimed that she was insensitive because Santana was a known lean user. Tran said the next day, “That totally came out the wrong way. Wasn’t tryna offend anyone. I meant it in general terms. Bad timing.”

Some fans of Tran didn’t think she needed to apologize and the actress just believes the tweet came at a bad time. She then wrote, “What I said was 1000% true. It was bad timing and seemed directed towards Fredo (RIP) which it wasn’t at all.” What do you think about Karrueche Tran’s tweet?

