The Women’s March took place this year over the weekend and once again people came out protesting with some of the best signs we won’t forget. Cardi B wasn’t present at the march, but her lyrics sure were. According to XXL, many used her famous “These Is Bloody Shoes,” to stomp out the face of Vice President Mike Pence.
Another protestor had the lyrics, “Little B*tch You Can’t F*ck With Me,” with President Donald Trump’s face under red bottom shoes. Cardi saw it and immediately spoke out about it. She said, “OOOOO YEEEEAAAA LADIES !!!!!!!!You want to know what gets disrespected the most ?WOMAN !!!”
Several celebrities joined the women at the march including Viola Davis, who gave an amazing speech and Common who took part in the Utah Women’s March. It was great to see everyone come together for this march.
RELATED: What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Cardi B Signs Deal To Star In Her First Movie
RELATED: Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Atlanta Hawks John Collins, Hot 107.9’s Reec & @MrHotSpot LIVE Today at McDonald’s Near You!
- Mary J Blige, Denzel Washington, “Get Out” Movie Receive Oscar Nominations!
- Rev. Dr. William Barber III Speaks On Franklin Graham Defending President Donald Trump [VIDEO]
- Why Karrueche Tran Apologized For Calling Lean “Lame”
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why It Can Be Hard To Do Shows In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Cardi B’s Lyrics Were Used At The 2018 Women’s March [PHOTO]
- Ying Yang Twins Discuss Being Strip Club Kings & Relationship with Lil Jon
- Dreezy & 2 Chainz Link Up For “2nd To None”
- ‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends Ever
- ‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt To Wrangle Angry Birds