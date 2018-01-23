Mary J Blige, Denzel Washington, “Get Out” Movie Receive Oscar Nominations!

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
Many wondered if we would see diversity in Tuesday morning’s Academy Award nominations and we seemed to get just that. The Movie “
Get Out” received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director ( Jordan Peele), Best Actor ( Daniel Kaluuya) & Original Screenplay. Denzel Washington was nominated for his role in the film “ Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mary J. Blige gets 2 nominations for the Netflix film “ Mudbound.” Blige brings in a Best Supporting Actress and Original Song (along with Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinston). Octavia Spencer was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “ The Shape Of Water.” Rapper Common gets another Best Original Song nom for “ Stand Up For Something” in the movie “ Marshall.”
Check out the list of nominations below!
Best Picture
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Darkest Hour”
“Dunkirk”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“Phantom Thread”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Director
“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Original Song:
“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson
“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common
“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul Animated Feature:
Animated Movie
“The Boss Baby”
“The Breadwinner”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Animated Short
“DeKalb Elementary”
“The Eleven O’Clock”
“My Nephew Emmett”
“The Silent Child”
“Watu Wote/All of Us”
Adapted Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory
“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin
“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay
“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh
Cinematography
“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins
“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel
“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema
“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison
“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen
Best Documentary Feature
“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
“Faces Places”
“Icarus”
“Last Men in Aleppo”
“Strong Island”
Best Documentary Short Subject
“Edith+Eddie”
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
“Heroin(e)”
“Knife Skills”
“Traffic Stop”
Best Live Action Short Film “Dear Basketball”
“Garden Party”
“Lou”
“Negative Space”
“Revolting Rhymes”
1. Congratulations to @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding TV Movie Limited Series”!
1 of 45
2. Congratulations to “44th President: In His Own Words” for winning “Outstanding Documentary - TV” #ImageAwards
2 of 45
3. Congratulations to @TheRealDaytime for winning “Outstanding Talk Show” #ImageAwards
3 of 45
4. Congratulations to @jordanpeele for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture”! #ImageAwards
4 of 45
5. Congratulations to @SZA for winning “Outstanding New Artist”! #ImageAwards
5 of 45
6. Congratulations to Carl Franklin for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series! #ImageAwards
6 of 45
7. Congratulations to Joe Morton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Series!
7 of 45
8. Congratulations to @somimusic for winning “Outstanding Jazz Album” #ImageAwards
8 of 45
9. Congratulations to @MarsaiMartin for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards
9 of 45
10. ongratulations to @calebmclaughlin or winning “Outstanding Youth Performance!” #ImageAwards
10 of 45
11. Congratulations to @MaryJBlige for winning “Outstanding Female Artist”! #ImageAwards
11 of 45
12. Congratulations to Doc McStuffins for winning “Outstanding Children’s Program” #ImageAwards
12 of 45
13. Congratulations to Allen Hughes or winning “Outstanding Director in a Television Movie or Special !” #ImageAwards
13 of 45
14. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards
14 of 45
15. Congratulations to @rolandsmartin for winning “Outstanding Host on a Talk/News Show! #ImageAwards
15 of 45
16. Congratulations to @DetroitMovie or winning “Outstanding Independent Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards
16 of 45
17. Congratulations to @DAVIDANDTAMELA for winning “Outstanding Reality Program!
17 of 45
18. Congratulations to “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Children! #ImageAwards
18 of 45
19. Congratulations to @NaturiNaughton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series!” #ImageAwards
19 of 45
20. Congratulations to @JordanPeele for winning “Outstanding Director in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards
20 of 45
21. Congratulations to @gpbmadeit for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series” #ImageAwards
21 of 45
22. Congratulations to @Tvonetv’s Unsung for winning “Outstanding News/Information Series or Special!” #ImageAwards
22 of 45
23. Congratulations to @pswordwoman for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry!” #ImageAwards
23 of 45
24. Congratulations to @lipsyncbattle for winning “Outstanding Variety/Game Show!” #ImageAwards
24 of 45
25. Congratulations to Greenleaf Soundtrack for winning “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album!” #ImageAwards
25 of 45
26. Congratulations to Janine Barrois for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards
26 of 45
27. Congratulations to Stephanie Powell Watts for winning “Outstanding Literary Debut”
27 of 45
28. Congratulations to @llcoolj for winning “Outstanding Host in a Reality/Game Show Competition”! #ImageAwards
28 of 45
29. Congratulations to ‘The Annotated African American Folk Tales’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work -Fiction” #ImageAwards
29 of 45
30. Congratulations to Anton Cropper of @blackishabc for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards
30 of 45
31. Congratulations to @TiffanyHaddish for winning “Outstanding Character VoiceOver Performance!” #ImageAwards
31 of 45
32. Congratulations to @stepthemovie for winning “Outstanding Documentary - Film!” #ImageAwards
32 of 45
33. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Song - Traditional!” #ImageAwards
33 of 45
34. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards
34 of 45
35. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album!”
35 of 45
36. Congratulations to ‘Clayton Byrd Goes Underground’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens!” #ImageAwards
36 of 45
37. Congratulations to Abdul Williams of @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding Writing in a TV Film!” #ImageAwards
37 of 45
38. Congratulations to ‘The Awakened Woman’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional!” #ImageAwards
38 of 45
39. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Male Artist!” #ImageAwards
39 of 45
40. Congratulations to ‘Defining Moments in Black History’ for winning “Outstanding Literary - Non-Fiction!” #ImageAwards
40 of 45
41. Congratulations to ‘Becoming Ms. Burton’ for winning “Outstanding Literary -Biography/Autobiography!” #ImageAwards
41 of 45
42. Congratulations to @kendricklamar for winning “Outstanding Album!” #ImageAwards
42 of 45
43. Congratulations to @QueenLatifah for winning “Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards
43 of 45
44. Congratulations to @kendricklamar & @badgalriri for winning “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration!” #ImageAwards
44 of 45
45. Congratulations to @kendricklamar for winning “Outstanding Song - Contemporary!” #ImageAwards
45 of 45