Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After another morning at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Gary With Da Tea sat down for his daily watching of the Wendy Williams Show. Wendy was in the middle of her hot topics, and Gary was soaking it all up, starting with Omarosa and her public speaking deal, as well as her impending tell-all book. She also talked about Matt Lauer‘s attempt to better himself after the extensive sexual assault allegations against him, and why he’s not likely to bounce back to the prominent newsman he once was.

Gary also talked about the morning show and how great it was, and shared some thoughts and well-wishes for comedian Steve Brown Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

