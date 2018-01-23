Here’s The Tragic (And Hilarious) Story Of A Robot Getting Fired In Scotland

1 reads Leave a comment
It’s hard out here in the workforce…even for a robot.
Everyone meet Fabio.
He’s just a regular robot who was putting in work at the Scottish supermarket Margiotta. He was developed by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, and Fabio was designed to hold conversations and assist customers with their store needs.
He was fired this past week and it wasn’t cute. Crying even went on, according to witnesses.
Swipe through to find out the emotional details of Fabio’s rise and fall.
