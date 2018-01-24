National
Did Melania Trump Cancel Trip With Donald Trump Because Of Alleged Porn Star Affair?

Melanie Trump and President Donald Trump were supposed to go away and head to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, but that’s not happening anymore. According to The Source, this trip was also supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Some believe her change of heart might be because of details that came out about Trump’s 2006 affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels.

In an interview with Touch Magazine, Daniels spoke out about how she slept with Trump. While campaigning, Daniels was allegedly paid $130,00 to not discuss this affair. This also came after the Billy Bush tape which caught Trump talking about sexually assaulting women.

Other women have come forward claiming he has assaulted them, but Trump denied all the claims. Over the past couple of months we’ve watched Melanie push away her husbands hand and not be around for certain events. A friend of Melania’s even came out and mentioned that she never wanted to be First Lady. We will have to just wait and see how this all plays out.

