#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving Back

An inspirational talk for those who need it.

Global Grind

Larry Busacca Archive

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

The beginning of a work week could mean a lot of stress for some folks out there. But hopefully, the iconic Notorious B.I.G. can give you a boost for your grind.

In an inspirational clip, the late rapper talks about staying focused and growing as a person. Peep his thoughts below and stay motivated!

