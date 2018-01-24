National
Sheree Whitfield Talks About The “Positives Of Dating An Incarcerated Man” [VIDEO]

Melanie D Jewelry Launch Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The ladies of “The Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked when they found out Sheree Whitfield was dating someone in jail. Whitfield recently sat down with Page Six for an interview to give details about her relationship and how happy she is. Her boo, Tyrone Gilliams is currently serving a 10-year sentence for wire fraud schemes.

Despite what some may think about her relationship she doesn’t care. Whitfield said, “The positives of dating an incarcerated man, for me is, I really feel like I got to know him on a deeper level. A lot of times relationships are built on physical and a lot of times they don’t work. People don’t take the time to get to know each other, or communicate, or talk. We do all of that. We don’t have anything else to do but communicate.”

As far as keeping a romantic relationship they are keeping the fire alive even with him being behind bars. She said, “If it’s not via telephone, it’s email. It’s almost like a love story — like, where you have all these love letters and things like that. It’s kinda cute and romantic.” We wish Sheree and her boo the best of luck!

