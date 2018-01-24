Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate

Well…Cardi B’s sister seems to have injected herself into a conversation about colorism with Amara La Negra…and the Love & Hip Hop Miami star had to set her straight.

It all started when Amara was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club talking about her darker skin and the obstacles she’s had to face in the music industry. When asked did Cardi B benefit from being lighter skinned, Amara said most definitely.

“Cardi B is Dominican and she’s mixed with something else, yes. Now she’s America’s darling, okay so at the end of the day she popped off in the American, not the Latin market,” she said.

Apparently, Hennessy Carolina didn’t like these comments about her sister and took to social media to make that known.

“Okay I like her she’s obviously beautiful,” Carolina posted about Amara.

“This is the same message my sister has been trying to spread for a while now, but it doesn’t count because she’s not so dark? People f*** with Cardi because of who she is, not because she’s light skinned. I think that’s what Charlamagne was saying, a girl from her same country with her same hair in braids from the hood that had to become a stripper because it was hard for her to find a job BECAUSE IF HER HAIR AND COLOR. […] We are woke and we’re fighting for the same rights girl.”

Clearly Hennessy is missing Amara’s point, which Amara herself pointed out.

“Mama i have never said shes not a hard working girl I have always admire her iv said it in every interview im not putting her down…and she deserves everything god is blessing her with cause shes worked for it. I think your misunderstanding what Im saying..”

It didn’t end there. Hennessy ended up deleting that post and wrote a new one saying that colorism does exist, but Cardi B doesn’t benefit from it.

Girl…

Naturally, Black Twitter had words for her:

I’m so convinced lightskin people have no clue what colorism is . Hennessy Carolina sound DUMB AF RIGHT NOW — Penny proud (@jaxlizzy) January 23, 2018

hennessy carolina needs to sit tf down why do lightskin black people always have to barge in with their tears whenever we’re talking colorism against darkskins — CHIYANI (@babygirlchiyani) January 24, 2018

The nerve of someone called “Hennessy Carolina” tryna silence, gaslight and dismiss Amara. Hennessy more like BUD LIGHT carolina. Omg I need twitter to let me out!!! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Uabpb9qBSG — Sara (@Saaaa_hot) January 23, 2018

Cardi B needs to check her damn sister. Hennessy Carolina is out here looking hella stupid right now. What Amara said was not about Cardi. It was about COLORISM. PERIOD. POINT BLANK.

https://t.co/9Gsw6LAqtS via @theGrio — Michael Townsend Jr. (@jr_michaeltjr) January 24, 2018

Hennessy Carolina really out here trying to argue the fact that her and cardi B aren’t light skin😭😭😭😭 like I can’t with her — belissa🍒 (@boolspice) January 23, 2018

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is Hennessy missing the point here?

