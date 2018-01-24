HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is on a roll these days. The hilarious actress appeared with Andy Serikis to announce the 2018 Oscar Nominees at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

The 38-year old sported an all black custom made Christian Siriano number.The pantsuit featured a top that was half blazer and half shoulder strap, coupled with matching flare pants.

Tiffany kept her hair simple and sleek, pulling her tresses back in a stylish ponytail and accenting her look with leaf-shaped gold earrings by Jared Lehr.

What’s your take on Tiffany’s all black half and half look? Vote in the poll to let us know!

