Drake, Jay Z and Many Celeb Friends and Family Congratulates LeBron James On His 30K Points

Via | HotNewHipHop

Hate him or love him, there’s no denying the fact that Lebron James is one the best NBA players of all-time. And if you need a stat to back that up, the King just became one of only 7 players in NBA history to reach 30,000 points in their career, which he did Tuesday night in San Antonio against the Spurs in a losing effort.

Prior to game, James oddly congratulated himself on Instagram with a lengthy post, talking to his younger self and reflecting on his career, which you should check out right here if you missed it. But after James reached the 30K club, and the game was over, several fellow peers and fans have been congratulating the King on social media, including Kobe Bryant & James’ good homie Drake.

