Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The big topic on the morning show today was Jill Scott‘s divorce from her husband, Mike Dobson. Mike says he went through so much pain and distress in the year that they were married, that he is demanding $500,000. But Mike signed a prenup, so is he really deserving of that much money?

Plus, Juicy reveals that she has been married before! Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this discussion from Juicy in the RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

