How Jill Scott’s Husband Is Following In Kendu Isaac’s Lame Footsteps [EXCLUSIVE]

R&B and soul queen Jill Scott filed for divorce from her husband, Mike Dobson, at the end of last year. She cited both “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” Meanwhile, Dobson claims that Jill is “evil” and “emasculating.”
Of course, he’s putting a hefty price tag on all the pain and suffering he says Jill Scott caused him. But is the situation that dire, or is he taking some cues from the school of Mary J. Blige‘s ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Mary J. Blige Ain’t Playin’ With Kendu Isaacs Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Kendu Isaacs’ Situation Is His Own Damn Fault [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
Style Stalking: 43 & Fabulous, See Jill Scott’s Best Looks
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Style Stalking: 43 & Fabulous, See Jill Scott’s Best Looks
1 of 44
2. Jill Scott attends the 2015 Black Girls Rock Awards Show
2 of 44
3. Jill Scott attends the 4th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music event
3 of 44
4. Jill Scott attends the HBO after party at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards
4 of 44
5. Jill Scott attends the Hollywood Reporter’s 21st annual Women In Entertainment breakfast
5 of 44
6. Jill Scott attends Lifetime’s Steel Magnolias Premiere Event
6 of 44
7. Jill Scott arrives at Clive Davis and The Recording Academy’s 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
7 of 44
8. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2013 Delete Blood Cancer Gala
8 of 44
9. Jill Scott attends the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch
9 of 44
10. Jill Scott arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards
10 of 44
11. Jill Scott attends BET Honors 2012
11 of 44
12. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at 2011 VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul
12 of 44
13. Jill Scott attends the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
13 of 44
14. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Mary J. Blige Honors Concert
14 of 44
15. Jill Scott attends the premiere of “Why Did I Get Married Too?”
15 of 44
16. Jill Scott poses for a portrait during the 41st NAACP Image Awards
16 of 44
17. Jill Scott attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Baggage Claim”
17 of 44
18. Jill Scott is all smiles at the 17th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival
18 of 44
19. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon
19 of 44
20. Jill Scott arrives at the 4th Annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Grammy Brunch
20 of 44
21. Jill Scott visits BET’s “106 and Park”
21 of 44
22. Jill Scott arrives at VH1’s “VH1 Storytellers Presents: Jill Scott Live” After Party
22 of 44
23. Jill Scott poses in costume in the press room at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards
23 of 44
24. Jill Scott arrives at the 2011 Black Girls Rock! Awards
24 of 44
25. Jill Scott attends the Grey Goose Presents The Jill Scott Experience Pre-BET Awards Party
25 of 44
26. Jill Scott arrives at the Sony/BMG Music Entertainment 2005 After GRAMMY Awards Party
26 of 44
27. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2011 BET Awards
27 of 44
28. Jill Scott is spotted in New York City
28 of 44
29. Jill Scott attends the 8th Annual Soul Train “Lady Of Soul” Awards
29 of 44
30. Jill Scott arrives at the 4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
30 of 44
31. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 5th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards
31 of 44
32. Jill Scott arrives at the 2010 Essence Music Festival
32 of 44
33. Jill Scott arrives at the 41st NAACP Image Awards
33 of 44
34. Jill Scott poses in the press room at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards
34 of 44
35. Jill Scott attends Debra Lee’s 2008 BET Awards Dinner
35 of 44
36. Jill Scott arrives at the 2nd Annual Shortlist Music Awards Concert
36 of 44
37. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
37 of 44
38. Jill Scott hosts the “Real Thing” Cocktail Reception
38 of 44
39. Jill Scott attends the “Why Did I Get Married?” Screening
39 of 44
40. Jill Scott arrives at Lionsgate’s Premiere Of “Why Did I Get Married?”
40 of 44
41. Jill Scott attends “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” New York City Premiere
41 of 44
42. Jill Scott poses at a Barnes and Noble in-store appearance
42 of 44
43. Jill Scott attends the inaugural Grammy Jam Fest
43 of 44
44. Jill Scott arrives at the 16th Annual Essence Awards
44 of 44