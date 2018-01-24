How Jill Scott’s Husband Is Following In Kendu Isaac’s Lame Footsteps [EXCLUSIVE]

R&B and soul queen Jill Scott filed for divorce from her husband, Mike Dobson, at the end of last year. She cited both “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” Meanwhile, Dobson claims that Jill is “evil” and “emasculating.”

Of course, he’s putting a hefty price tag on all the pain and suffering he says Jill Scott caused him. But is the situation that dire, or is he taking some cues from the school of Mary J. Blige‘s ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Ain’t Playin’ With Kendu Isaacs Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Kendu Isaacs’ Situation Is His Own Damn Fault [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: