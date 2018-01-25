Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband

Toni Braxton had a little extra sparkle for the premiere of Faith Under Fire.

The R&B siren and her boo Birdman made sure they matched for date night this week. The pair definitely had a cohesive look as they hit the premiere, but her ring was the center of attention

While Toni and Birdman continue to deny rumors that they have tied the knot, her bling makes everyone wonder if they’re secretly married.

Toni took every opportunity to flash her ring. With a rock like hers, it’s hard to miss the shine that blinded the red carpet.

Of course, the happy couple may not have noticed because they were too busy looking at each other.

RELATED STORIES:

Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In Lifetime’s ‘Faith Under Fire’ Trailer

Toni Braxton’s Ring Finger Has A Little Something Extra On It

UPDATE! Toni Braxton And Birdman ARE NOT Married

Also On Hot 107.9: