Oprah 2020 Won’t Happen, But That’s Not A Bad Thing

Oprah Winfrey, who ignited a whirlwind of buzz at the Golden Globes about a possible presidential run, is not interested in being president, InStyle reported. Winfrey’s voice will be far more effective outside the political arena than if she was contaminated with partisan politics.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so, it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” the former TV host said.

Her interview, which appears in the March issue of the fashion and lifestyle magazine, took place three weeks before her inspiring Golden Globes speech. It’s uncertain if Winfrey may have changed her mind after the speech, CNN commented. Two of her closest confidants, Stedman Graham and Gayle King, told the network that Winfrey was “actively thinking” about a 2020 presidential bid after her big speech at the award show. Hypothetically, the door is still open. A recent poll put Winfrey ahead of President Donald Trump in a head-to-head match: 51 percent to 42 percent.

But as a politician, Winfrey would lose her powerful influence. Those who lean to the right would change the channel when she’s on TV. At the same time, progressive or centrist Democrats would part ways with her if she leans too far left or not far enough on certain issues. Hillary Clinton has made the same points in her speeches that Winfrey made at the Golden Globes when she said “a new day is on the horizon” for women. Part of Clinton’s problem is that she has a lot of political baggage. But which politician doesn’t have baggage? Winfrey would be no different after stepping into the political ring. Outside the political arena, Winfrey can continue to have a powerful voice.

