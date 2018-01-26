Married to Medicine’s Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil: ‘I Am Done Pretending’

It looks like Married to Medicine’s top doc Simone Whitmore and her husband Cecil Whitmore are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Simone admitted that she was “done with pretending” that her relationship is worth saving.

“There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done, ” she said.

She added, “I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on.”

According to PEOPLE, Simone filed divorce papers in October 2017 and plans on returning to Atlanta to have the paperwork finalized in the upcoming months.

This revelation about her relationship was revealed during the taping of the 5th season’s reunion special that will air sometime in March.

If you are a fan of the show, you know that Simone and Cecil, both in their early 50s, have been open about their marital struggles this past season. The couple even let viewers see that they are living in separate homes.

In an episode that aired in December, Simone was pretty honest about her broken relationship with her husband.

“We’re in a place where we’re arguing over basic s—,” she said. “He’s just so hostile and angry about every little thing. When somebody is being mean, it’s hard to replace that with something nice or smile. It’s difficult.”

However, viewers were hopeful to see the couple decided to go to therapy and seemed to be slowly reconciling, but Simone admits that once the cameras stopped filming, things got even worse between them.

“It looked like we were improving. The problem is we should have continued counseling, and we did not,” she said. “

We let life take over. We were busy over the summer with basketball tournaments, traveling and getting Miles ready for college. We should have kept marital counseling as a priority, but we let the ball drop.”

She also spilled to the publication what was the final straw for her: It happened before they were sending their oldest son Miles off to college.

“Cecil and I had a disagreement,” she recalled. “We were trying to talk through it — with sometimes tense, sometimes normal negotiations in process — and he woke up on Saturday morning, we had a blow-up. I knew that day that my marriage was over.”

“My marriage had ended. I could no longer deal with the stuff he was dishing.”

In the end, Simone is clear: Her decision to leave her husband has been empowering.

“As a successful woman who truly loves herself, I will continue to make sure that I am empowering myself,” Simone explains.

“Divorce is nothing that anyone should be feeling sorry for me, because I am looking forward to a new chapter, a new life, a new beginning. Life has so much to offer me. I have always been a go-getter and I am going to continue to be a go-getter and to strive for the very best that life has to offer.”

The couple, which has two sons Miles, 19 and Michael, 15, first met while she was a student at Spelman College.

We hate to see marriages end, but you have to do what you feel you have to do. Good luck Simone!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of news that this couple is splitting up?

RELATED NEWS:

Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud And Her Husband Back Together?

‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

‘Married To Medicine’; EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Simone Finds Out Devastating News About Her Missing Father